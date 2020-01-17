Aus Open: Medvedev, Pliskova advance to 3rd round

Melbourne, Jan 23 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev of Russia set aside several unexpected issues that might have rattled some players but not him as he defeated Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The roof of the Margaret Court Arena had to be closed in the second game of the match, but it didn’t throw off Medvedev as he made sure he his concentration didn’t get affected as he completed the victory in about two hours and 10 minutes.

The Russian will now face Jaume Munar or Alexei Popyrin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles, former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova eased into the third round defeating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3.

Pliskova, who defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams en route to her first semifinal in Melbourne 12 months ago, overcame a slow start against Siegemund and advanced after 86 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I’m not sure if it was really nice tennis today,” the Czech star said during his on-court interview after the match

“I think she has a very ugly game for me, so I’m never going to feel amazing playing her. I’m just happy to be through because this was an ugly match for me. Last time we played was on clay, and I think she’s more difficult on that surface, so I’m just happy I’m through and hopefully I can feel better in my next round,” she added.

–IANS

aak/rt