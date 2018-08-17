Aussie pacer Johnson retires from all forms of cricket

Sydney, Aug 19 (IANS) Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Johnson last played for Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition. After calling it a day in international cricket in November 2015, Johnson trotted the globe playing in different T20 tournaments.

“It’s over. I’ve bowled my final ball. Taken my final wicket. Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Johnson said in a column on Perth Now.

“I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year. But the fact is my body is starting to shut down.”

Johnson reasoned that he had been suffering from back problems during the IPL and added that it was an indication for him to call time.

“If I can’t play at 100 per cent then I can’t give my best to the team. And for me it’s always been about the team,” he said.

“I’m ready to break clear of playing cricket and move on to the next period of my life. He has recently been through retiring himself and I think he understood that when you’re done, you’re done.”

Johnson hinted that he would continue being involved with the game by taking up coaching roles in the future.

“My competitive urge hasn’t left me and hopefully that’s something I can use to channel into a coaching or mentoring role in the future. I’m a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength,” he said.

“I don’t know if I’ll be any good at it. I’ve got a lot of experience in cricket and no experience in coaching officially, though I did help out at Wanneroo last summer and I’ve always enjoyed working with young players.”

