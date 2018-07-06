Aussie teenager sets two world records for football skills

Sydney, July 9 (IANS) Jeb Hockin, an 18-year-old from rural Australia, has become a double world record holder, demonstrating some truly incredible talents with a football.

Hockin set two Guinness world records for a “rabona” style kick, first for hitting the crossbar seven times in a minute, and then scoring a goal from 60 metres on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The “rabona” kick is “where you put your strong leg, behind your weak leg and kick the ball,” Hockin explained.

The teen also became internet famous last week with his “trick shot” videos being shared on the fans’ pages of Manchester United and Real Madrid that have millions of followers.

Australia’s lead goal scorer and former English Premier League and Chinese Super League player, Tim Cahill shared his admiration for Hockin in a video, saying “I’ve supported you from the start and it’s great to see you flourish.”

Hockin will keep kicking and attempting more records, but for now he is proud of what he has accomplished after a decade of practice.

“You start from basically nothing and you build up to all these crazy things,” Hockin said.

“It just goes to show anything is possible,” he added.

