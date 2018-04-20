‘Austin Powers’ fame Mini-me dead at 49

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actor Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in two of the “Austin Powers” comedy films, is dead. He was 49.

A statement shared on his verified social media accounts on Friday read: “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.

“Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day.”

The statement also said he had undergone a “recent time of adversity”, reports cnn.com.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

No cause of death was immediately released.

Troyer was hospitalized earlier this month after emergency responders here went to his home.

In April 2017, Troyer announced on Facebook that he was being treated for alcohol addiction, something he had fought in the past.

Troyer featured in 58 movies and television shows which included his role as Mini-Me, in the diminutive clone of actor Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil, in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember”.

Myers mourned the actor’s demise calling Troyer the “consummate professional and a beacon of positivity”.

“It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed,” he said in a statement.

