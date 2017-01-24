Australia begins probe into shooting during music video filming

Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) Australian police have started investigations into an accident during which a stuntman was shot dead when filming for hip hop group Bliss n Eso’s latest music video, a media report said on Tuesday.

Johann Ofner, a 28-year-old father and former contestant of reality show Ninja Warrior, was shot in the chest on Monday at the Brooklyn Standard bar just minutes after jokingly posting the word “faulty” with an image of a firearm on social media.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set,” Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Equity director Zoe Angus said, Xinhua news agency reported.

It has been reported that the company responsible for filming the clip was supplied with replica guns as well as a real shotgun loaded with blanks.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the fatal shot came from a live round.

There are strict regulations in Australia when using firearms on set, including licensing checks, notifying police before production and working with a safety officer at all times during filming.

Investigators are looking to determine whether these codes were adequately followed.

