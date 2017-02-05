Australia defeat Czech, advance to Davis Cup quarters

Melbourne, Feb 5 (IANS) Australia advanced to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup tennis tournament after defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 here on Sunday.

Australia suffered their first loss of the rubber as Jiri Vesely defeated Sam Groth 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, reports Efe.

However, during Sunday’s second match, the final singles between the two teams, Australia’s Jordan Thompson defeated Jan Satral 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to end the encounter against the Czech with an overall 4-1 victory.

Australia had already guaranteed qualification to the next round on Saturday in the doubles match as Sam Groth and John Peers defeated Czechs Satral and Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Australia will play the semi-finals against the winner of the match between the US and Switzerland.

