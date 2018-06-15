Australia deserved draw against France, says coach van Marwijk

Kazan, June 16 (IANS) Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk said on Saturday that his team “deserved a draw” in their FIFA World Cup encounter with France.

The game, which took place here on Saturday, ended in a 2-1 victory for France, reports Sputnik news agency.

“I’m proud and disappointed. I think we gave a very good performance. Nobody expected that we could play like this against France. I think there were a lot of moments (when) they (France) didn’t know what to do anymore. It’s a big compliment for us,” van Marwijk told journalists.

“If you lose them with a penalty, you can discuss. The way they (Australia) wanted to play they did it 95 percent. I cannot blame any of my players, I only can make them compliments. We deserved to play a draw,” he added.

The matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities till July 15.

–IANS

ajb/bg