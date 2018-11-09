Australian government doesn’t exercise any real censorship of films: Phillip Noyce

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) Highlighting the freedom enjoyed by filmmakers in Australia, accomplished director Phillip Noyce said here on Monday that one can make all sort of films in his country without the interference of the government and that the only challenge is raising money.

“There is no censorship in Australia, the only censorship is commercial. If you can raise money to make a film, no matter what, sexual content, political content whatever, you can make those, the government doesn’t exercise any real censorship. It is an open market guided by the commercial aspect,” Noyce told the media at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival here.

However, in Australia, there is a classification board and they give consumer advice.

“The board classifies the films as G, PG, M, R and the cinema is supposed to adhere to that. But they don’t interfere with the creative part. The advice is very strong especially in cinema and if they don’t adhere to that they get fined heavily,” said Mitu Bhowmick Lange, producer of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) who curated an exhibition that marks 100 years of Australian cinema at KIFF.

Australia being the focus country for this edition of the KIFF, 26 old and new films from Down Under are being screened at different venues. “Salt”, “Braveheart”, “Patriot Games” and five other films of Noyce are being shown.

Noyce said he is extremely honoured to be a part of the event and be in the land of Satyajit Ray.

“It is phenomenal being here in Kolkata, the home of Satyajit Ray, the greatest filmmaker of the twentieth century, someone whose film is really loved in Australia. His work has inspired many of the filmmakers of the world. Coming to the city that inspired him in so many ways, is such an honour. To present our films to the Bengali audience is also an honour,” he said.

Asked about the presence of indigenous filmmakers in Australia, Noyce said: “The biggest success story of the moment in Australia is the emergence of the indigenous directors. Now they have produced about half a dozen world-class directors. These people will set the Australian cinema on fire because they are telling the most original stories that have been hidden for long.”

“They have a passion for being equal as they have been denied a voice for 200 hundred years,” he added.

–IANS

