Australian PM apologizes to paedophilia victims

Sydney, Oct 22 (IANS) The Australian Prime Minister on Monday apologized and asked for forgiveness on behalf of the nation to the thousands of victims affected by acts of paedophilia and other abuse when they were under the care of national institutions.

“Today, we apologize for the pain, the suffering and trauma inflicted upon victims and survivors as children, and for its profound and ongoing impact,” Scott Morrison said in Parliament House.

The Royal Commission that investigated the institutions’ response to sexual abuse of minors presented its final report in December last year with more than 400 recommendations that included compensation for the victims.

This followed events that the Commission described as a national tragedy.

