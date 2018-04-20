Australian prodigy wins Menuhin violin competition

Geneva, April 23 (IANS) Ten-year-old violinist Christian Li from Melbourne, Australia, has become the youngest ever to win the junior category at the 2018 Menuhin Competition that took place here in Switzerland.

Li, who has been playing the violin since he was five, shared his win with 11-year-old Chloe Chua from Singapore, who was the second-youngest to compete in 2018, the Guardian reported.

Menuhin is the world’s most prestigious violin competition for players under-22.

Each of them won 10,000 Swiss francs and Li also was awarded the audience prize at the competition that was held between April 12-22.

“I would like to treat this as a fun, exciting learning experience more than a competition,” Li had told Limelight magazine in January.

“What I most look forward to is the chance to meet my heroes and favourite violin masters in person, and play in front of them.”

He performed Summer from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” alongside Jaehyuck Choi’s newly commissioned work “Self in Mind”.

–IANS

