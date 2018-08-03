Australian pubs begin campaign for drought-stricken communities

Canberra, Aug 7 (IANS) Pubs across Australia will donate A$1 from every chicken parmigiana meal they sell to help drought-stricken farmers.

An iconic menu item throughout Australia, the chicken parmigiana is a crumbed schnitzel topped with cheese and marinara sauce and served with chips and salad, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dubbed “Parma for a Farmer”, the initiative has taken hold rapidly with countless clubs, bars and eateries taking part, supported by the Australian Hotels Association.

Participating venue, Axedale Tavern in Victoria normally does between 200 and 300 chicken parmas a week, expecting that number to increase.

Owner Gary Vanwynen told Xinhua that while they themselves aren’t affected by the drought, the local community can relate to what’s unfolding in other parts of the country.

