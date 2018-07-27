Australian supermarket giant charged with man’s death

Canberra, Aug 3 (IANS) One of Australia’s biggest supermarket chains was on Friday charged with the death of a man who was run over after falling asleep in a loading dock.

The driver of a truck hit the 47-year-old man while leaving the loading dock of a Woolworths store in Darwin in October 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.

The driver was subcontracted to a Victorian-based transport and warehouse company.

NT WorkSafe announced on Thursday night that both companies have been charged with failing to comply with a health and safety duty.

Both companies face a maximum penalty of A$1.5 million Australian ($1 million) if found guilty.

Woolworths, the second-largest company in Australia, said in a statement that it was currently reviewing the matter, and as it is before the courts, “it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment in relation to the tragic circumstances of this matter”.

