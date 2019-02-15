Australian surfer critical after shark attack

Canberra, Feb 17 (IANS) An Australian surfer was in critical condition after he was attacked by a shark at a popular beach in New South Wales state.

Emergency services were deployed to the Byron Bay after the 41-year-old surfer was attacked early Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim suffered leg injuries but managed to return to shore on his surfboard, the police said.

The affected beach areas has been closed for at least 24 hours and authorities are investigating the incident.

The latest attack comes a month after a girl and a woman were bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays tourist area in Queensland state.

–IANS

ksk