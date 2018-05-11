Australian tourist falls to death from Assam hotel

Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) An Australian tourist fell to his death from a hotel in Assam capital Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

William Marinus fell from the third floor of the hotel around 11.20 p.m. on Saturday.

“Four Australians and an Indian, including William, were staying in our hotel. They checked in around 3 p.m. on Saturday after returning from Shillong,” said a hotel staff.

“They were having a room party when we got a call around 11.20 about an accident. Hotel staff called emergency service personnel, who said William had already died.”

Police said that a case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation launched to find out the circumstances leading to his death.

–IANS

