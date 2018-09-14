Australian woman critical after shark attack

Canberra, Sep 20 (IANS) An Australian woman was in a critical condition on Thursday after being attacked by a shark.

The 46-year-old from Tasmania was swimming near a charter yacht in the world-famous Whitsunday Islands at the time of the attack, which left her with significant leg and torso injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities said the extent of the woman’s injuries mean she was “lucky” to be alive, mostly due to an emergency room doctor who happened to be on a nearby boat and the rapid assistance of a medical response helicopter which was also nearby.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

–IANS

ksk