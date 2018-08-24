Australia’s Rohan Dennis wins opening stage of Vuelta a Espana

Malaga (Spain), Aug 26 (IANS) Australia’s Rohan Dennis has won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana road cycling race, winning the 8 km time trial in this southern city to claim the leader’s red jersey.

The 28-year-old BMC Racing Team rider outraced his competitors with a time of nine minutes and 40 seconds, six seconds faster than Polish Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski and seven quicker than Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts on Saturday, who races for Lotto-Soudal, reports Efe news.

The second of the race’s 21 stages – a 163.5-kilometer route from Marbella to Caminito del Rey – will be held on Sunday.

–IANS

