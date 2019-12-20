Australia’s Simon Keen named new Vanuatu coach

Melbourne, Jan 9 (IANS) Simon Keen, who represented Australia U-19 and played for Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), is set to take over as the men’s head coach and high performance manager of Vanuatu Cricket, an ICC statement said.

Keen, 32, is a former left-hand batsman and medium-pacer. He replaces Clint McKay as coach.

“Simon has only just finished his playing career, so he has a great grasp on the modern game, particularly T20 and one-day cricket, which is perfect for us in Vanuatu,” Shane Deitz, Vanuatu Cricket’s CEO, said as quoted by the ICC.

“I know his style and approach to cricket will be a perfect fit for our players, as we continue to want to play exciting cricket and entertain the cricketing world with our Vanuatu style of play … He is still a young man, so I believe he will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the team.”

According to the board, Keen transitioned to coaching after his playing days, getting involved with guiding the New South Wales junior side as well as coaching in Sweden.

“To be able to really give my sort of unique coaching style the opportunity, and to be able to progress to really see how well that goes (is exciting),” he said. “The beauty about it is, what I’ll be doing with the men’s team will filter down into the women’s team and then obviously into the under-age groups as well. I offer an approach that helps develop cricketers for all parts of their game, including their mindset, strategy and skill,” Keen told the Daily Post.

“As a player, I love playing the short form of the game, and because of that my coaching style is suited to that as well, so I will be innovative and bring that to cricket in Vanuatu — a South Pacific Ocean nation.”

