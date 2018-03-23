Australia’s Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended from Johannesburg Test

Melbourne, March 27 (IANS) In wake of the ball-tampering controversy, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended from the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday.

After a CA investigation, the trio found guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct and will fly to Australia on Wednesday, according to cricket.com.au.

In their absence, Tim Paine has been appointed as the interim captain while Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell have been called up as their replacements.

However, head coach Darren Lehmann will continue his tenure as per his contract.

Addressing the reporters in Johannesburg, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said their sanctions on Smith, Warner and Bancroft will be revealed in the next 24 hours.

About Smith and Warner’s participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, Sutherland said the participation will depend on the sanctions and what the Indian board, BCCI makes of it.

Sports Correspondent

