Austria to close 7 mosques

Vienna, June 10 (IANS) Austria has announced decision to close seven mosques in the country, citing suspected violations of laws banning foreign financing of Muslim institutions.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday ordered the closing of the seven mosques, saying the order would be soon implemented but the mosques would be allowed to appeal.

Since taking office last year, Kurz’s government has started investigations into the Muslim associations in the country over alleged suspicion of violating the Austrian law, Xinhua reported.

In addition, more than 60 imams (Clerics) are reportedly also in the sights of the government.

Austria has a big Muslim community, which mostly consists of Turkish immigrants.

–IANS

