Austria’s Greens vote for joining coalition govt

Vienna, Jan 5 (IANS) Austria’s Greens voted to join coalition government at a party congress in Salzburg.

93 per cent of delegates supported the coalition agreement with the conservatives. It cleared the way for the formation of the new coalition government next Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I will do what I can,” said Werner Kogler, leader of the Greens, in a first statement to respond to the result.

It was the last hurdle that Kogler had to overcome to seal the coalition with the conservative People’s Party led by Sebastian Kurz. According to the party’s statutes, the majority of delegates must agree before the government can be formed.

A total of 272 delegates attended the Federal Congress and voted on the government agreement.

The staff list of the Greens in the government was also approved during the conference.

Austria’s conservatives and the Greens agreed to form a coalition government on Wednesday, ending almost three months of negotiations.

The agreement means Austria will have the left-wing Greens in government for the first time.

