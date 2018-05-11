Authorities blame rats for flyover wall collapse in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Hours after a retaining wall of a busy flyover collapsed in Punjab’s industrial city of Ludhiana, authorities in the city’s civic body on Monday blamed it on rodents.

The retaining wall of Gill Road flyover in Ludhiana, around 110 km from here, collapsed on Sunday night.

There were no casualties even though traffic was moving on the flyover.

Traffic movement was stopped on the flyover on Monday resulting in traffic jams on roads near it.

Officials of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the the wall collapsed as some rats excavated the sand.

Corporation’s Superintending Engineer Dharam Singh told the media that rats were the reason behind the wall collapse.

Official sources said that an inquiry was being marked into the incident.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who visited the spot on Monday, told reporters that rats alone could not be blamed for the wall collapse.

