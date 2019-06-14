Authorities cancel Geelani’s Kashmir University visit

Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) Authorities on Friday cancelled a proposed visit to the Kashmir University by senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

On Thursday, Geelani had announced that he would be visiting the university in connection with an ongoing Urdu book fair in the campus.

Students of the university had reportedly invited him to visit the book fair.

But authorities on Friday morning informed the octogenarian separatist leader that he cannot move out of his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

Geelani has been placed under house arrest since 2010 in order to prevent h s participation in separatist-called rallies and protests.

