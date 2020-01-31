Auto Expo 2020: Maruti launches new BS VI Ignis

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (IANS) With over one lakh units sold since its launch, Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis has quickly become the market favorite in the premium hatchback segment.

On Friday, the company launched an updated BS VI variant of the Ignis, which will now also be available in two new color options for the consumers.

The new IGNIS sports an SUV design with imposing front fascia, a wide and tough rear appearance and high seating position.

Adding to its SUV character are the striking rear spoiler and roof rails.

The new BS6 compliant IGNIS is powered by a 1.2 litre BS6 compliant petrol engine, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high-seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”

The new IGNIS is being offered with two new vibrant colours in addition to the existing colour palette. The Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue add to its modern look.

Other new additions to the Ignis include a new front grille with a U-shaped motif and the bold skid plate detailing on bumper give it a stable stance.

The LED projector headlamps, coupled with stylish DRLs further accentuate the style quotient of the new IGNIS.

The cabin consists of a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and a new modern pattern for seat fabric.

The new Ignis comes with a 17.78 cm SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to cloud, and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

