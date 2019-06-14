Auto fares in Delhi hiked by 18%

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Commuters in Delhi will have to pay more for their auto rides as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to hike auto fares in the national capital.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi government, the increased fare will come into play with immediate effect.

As of now, it was Rs 25 for up to 2 km upon downing the metre, which will now become Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km. Subsequently, Rs 9.50 will be charged for every additional kilometre instead of the existing Rs 8, which is a hike of around 18.75 per cent.

Additionally, an extra Rs 7.50 shall be charged for luggage. The notification also introduced a waiting charge of Rs 0.75 per minute in case an auto is caught in a traffic jam.

–IANS

rbe/arm