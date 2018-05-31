Auto-rickshaw driver kills wife, attempts suicide

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver killed his wife and tried to commit suicide but failed in his attempt in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Umesh, was semi-conscious when he told police that there were some personal issues between him and his wife Jyoti, 26, for the last five years, since the time they got married.

They had an argument on Friday morning after which he strangulated Jyoti, who was a housewife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.

Umesh then attempted suicide by hanging but failed. In the second attempt, he cut his wrists and failed in that as well.

“Legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes,” the police officer said.

–IANS

