Automation Anywhere opens new Bengaluru facility, to hire 300 more

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) US-based Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation (RPA) software, on Wednesday announced it is expanding its India operations by opening a new facility in Bengaluru.

The company that currently has 385 employees at its three offices — Bengaluru, Baroda and Mumbai — plans to hire over 300 new engineering and operations experts this year.

“India is emerging as the automation hub for the world similar to the explosive evolution of IT which took place over the last few decades. The market potential in the country is immense, from both a business growth and talent perspective,” said Ankur Kothari, Chief Revenue Office and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere.

India has been one of Automation Anywhere’s core growth markets and the company will continue to aggressively hire people responsible for partner success, sales, solutions architecture, training, support, customer service and marketing at the new Bengaluru facility.

Demand for RPA solutions in India has increased exponentially over the last few years due to significant adoption by global in-house centres (GICs), financial institutions, telecom service providers, technology and manufacturing companies.

“As Robotic Process Automation continues its rapid adoption at enterprise organizations, we see India driving this trend worldwide. India is already the largest development centre for us and we expect this to only accelerate through 2020,” Kothari added.

Automation Anywhere has over 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide.

The company gained 396 new enterprise customers in 2017, resulting in an growth rate of 411 per cent in total business in the second half of 2017 compared with the second half of 2016.

–IANS

na/vm