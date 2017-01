Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) An avalanche on Wednesday struck an army camp in the snow-hit Kashmir Valley, killing a soldier, an army spokesperson said.

The avalanche hit the army camp near north Kashmir tourist resort of Sonamarg, some 100 km from here.

The spokesperson said “rescue operations commenced immediately” and “all other personnel were rescued and are safe”.

He said the deceased soldier will be identified after the next of kin have been notified.

–IANS

