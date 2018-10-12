Avaya showcases AI-enabled communication solutions at Gitex

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) US-based business communications leader Avaya on Sunday showcased how it intends to integrate artificial intelligence enhanced technologies, including biometrics and real-time sentiment analysis, to its communication platforms.

Showcasing how such an integration would enable organisations to elevate voice as a key user interface for a richer and more seamless experience, a company spokesperson said the businesses were being pressured to reimagine their approach to customer and employee engagement driven by the growing demand for more intuitive experiences and positive outcomes.

Once deployed, the technology could be used by businesses to route calls based on customer sentiment while also enabling conversational interactive voice response (IVR) for biometrics integration.

For company employees, it would provide them all the information they need at one place and would also integrate cognitive services to deliver voice-enabled virtual assistants, enhancing their productivity and increasing job satisfaction, the company said.

“This would enable customers to make inquiries and receive an immediate considered response via a context-rich personalized experience.”

Avaya Senior Vice President (Solutions and Technology) Chris McGugan said that voice remained the cornerstone of customer service and there was a clear opportunity for its extended application to enrich customer journeys.

At the same time, there was increasing customer acceptance and demand for digital technologies like chatbots and biometrics, and research indicates that 25 per cent of interactions with these technologies will be conversational.

“We have been embracing new and exciting technologies that enable us to effectively address these changing customer preferences and deliver voice as a more powerful user interface, for both customers and employees,” McGugan said.

