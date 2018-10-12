Avaya showcases live voice translation technology at Gitex

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) US-based business communications company Avaya Holdings Corp on Sunday showcased its simultaneous live voice translation technology which will enable people speaking different languages to interact seamlessly over the digital platform.

Once deployed, the technology would help one to type, or even speak, in their native language over the digital platform while the person on the other side would receive the information and could respond in his or her language.

During a live demonstration at the Gitex Technology Week here, a company spokesperson said the ability for live voice translation could be used to empower the expo’s 25 million international visitors, speaking more than 1,000 languages, to easily and effectively communicate and share ideas.

Avaya’s Vice President (Hospitality Worldwide) Frederick Sabty said that as a market leader, it was the company’s responsibility to develop and demonstrate human-centric innovations that not only enable business but also “positively impact society”.

“We hope these practical solutions will inspire others to leverage the tremendous potential of open platforms in creating meaningful and impactful experiences,” he said.

Avaya intends to integrate this technology with its contact centre (CC) and unified communications (UC) solutions to enable seamless communication between businesses and clients.

