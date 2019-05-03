‘Avengers: Endgame’ continues golden run in India

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) “Avengers: Endgame” has crossed the Rs 300 crore box office mark in India, becoming the first Hollywood film to achieve the benchmark in the country.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.

It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26.

“‘Avengers: Endgame’ continues to sparkle… Rakes in big numbers on (second) Saturday and Sunday… Adds Rs 50 crore plus in second weekend, which is remarkable,” trade guru Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Now, the Rs 300 crore club in India includes “PK”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Sultan”, “Dangal”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “Padmaavat” and “Sanju”, Adarsh pointed out, adding that

“Baahubali 2” (Hindi) is the only film in the Rs 500 crore net club at the Indian box office.

From Iron Man to Captain America to Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos.

“Avengers: Endgame”, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg