Avengers: Endgame top film in 2019 Google Play list

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Google India on Wednesday announced its annual listing of the most popular apps, games, movies and books in India on Google Play.

Indians’ love for action and drama has made Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame the most downloaded movie of the year, followed by Ayushman Khurana’s Andhadhun.

The Magic of Thinking Big and The Sky is the Limit became the top selling e-book and audiobook, respectively. Call of Duty: Mobile was voted the best game of 2019, with Ablo being the best app of the year.

Additionally, Google India also announced the Users’ Choice Winners of 2019 based on their votes across categories, like apps, books, games and movies. Spotify bagged the position of most loved app.

The love for superheroes made Avengers: Endgame the top movie this year, and Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope was the user choice for e-books.

