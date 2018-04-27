‘Avengers: Infinity War’ creates cinematic milestone in India

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The most anticipated superhero movie, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War”, is off to a flying start in India with the star-studded film recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest project, an ensemble of stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo, had a Rs 94.3 crore net box office collection in three days, making it the “biggest weekend for any Hollywood film in India”.

“The opening weekend numbers are a testament to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ creating a cinematic milestone. The success goes to show the ever increasing fan base and the pop culture phenomena that Marvel as a brand enjoys in India,” Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement to IANS.

The movie recorded Rs 41.67 crore as gross box office collection (Rs 32.5 crore as net box office collection) on Sunday and a Rs 39.1 gross box office collection (Rs 30.5 net box office collection. The superhero film raked in Rs 40.13 as gross box office collection (Rs 31.3 net box office collection) on its opening day (April 27).

The 19th film in MCU, “Avengers: Infinity War” is a unique one in the superhero genre as none of the heroes save the day despite their cool gadgets and powers.

–IANS

nn/rb/vm