Ahmedabad, April 23 (IANS) An average 20 per cent polling was reported in the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat during the first two hours till around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats and over 4.51 crore voters are eligible to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel voted in Gujarat early in the day.

–IANS

