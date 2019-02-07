Avicii cared more about music than fame: Aloe Blacc

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) American musician Aloe Blacc, who had teamed up with Avicii for a track, says the Swedish DJ “cared deeply” about his music rather than focusing on fame and fortune.

“I mean, he was super-nice; he was a nice guy and very focused on music. You know, when I’m around other musicians, a lot of time all we talk about is music (laughs) – and he was one of those guys,” Blacc told Music Feeds.

“And when we worked together, we were extremely intent and focused on the sound and idea that were in his head; that he wanted to get out. Working with him, I could see that he truly cared deeply about the music that he was making and not really so much about everything around it – the stardom and the fame and the money,” he added in the interview, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

“It was really about the craft; the art.”

Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, aged 28, last year.

