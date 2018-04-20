Avicii mourned at Coachella music fest

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) The unexpected death of world-renowned Swedish DJ and electronic dance music producer Avicii brought a sombre note to the 2018 Coachella music festival, especially near the Sahara Tent – the stage where the DJ closed the night in 2012.

Avicii received a loving tribute from Norwegian DJ Kygo, who performed on the Sahara Tent on Saturday, reports variety.com.

Towards the end of his set, an image of Avicii appeared on the video screens while the 2017 song “Without you” played.

The screens then flashed Avicii’s name and the words: “Rest in peace. We will miss you.”

Nile Rodgers, who had collaborated with Avicii, said on the stage: “Just yesterday (Friday), one of my best friends in the world, Avicii, passed away.”

