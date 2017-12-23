Awadhe pip Ahmedabad in PBL

Lucknow, Jan 2 (IANS) Awadhe Warriors got the better of Ahmedabad Smash Masters with a 4-3 victory in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) contest here on Tuesday.

Awadhe logged the first point of the tie after their mixed doubles pair Christina Pedersen and Tang Chun Man came from a game down to beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Law Cheuk Him 14-15, 15-12, 15-14.

Parupalli Kashyap, playing Awadhe’s ‘Trump Match’, maintained his good form to beat Ahmedabad’s Sourabh Verma 11-15,15-13, 15-14 and send the hosts 3-0 ahead.

Sourabh had taken a 14-10 lead in the deciding game but Kashyap’s never-say-die attitude helped him pull off a stunning victory.

In the second men’s singles battle, World No.10 H.S Prannoy registered a stunning victory over world No. 3 Kidambi Srikanth 15-8, 15-11 to bag first point for Ahmedabad.

World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying took the responsibility of playing Ahmedabad’s ‘Trump Match’ against Saina Nehwal. The Chinese Taipei star prevailed 15-5, 15-14 to pull the western outfit level 3-3.

In the deciding men’s doubles match, HendraA Setiawan and Tang Chun Man defeated Kidambi Nandgopal and Lee Chun Hei Reginald 15-14, 15-10 to secure the tie for the hosts.

–IANS

