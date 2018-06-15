Awaiting formal communication from Kejriwal: IAS officers

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) A grouping of IAS officers on Tuesday said they are waiting for a formal communication from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his assurance of providing security to them.

Maintaining that they were not on strike, the IAS AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association tweeted that they were ready for a meeting in Delhi Secretariat.

“In the context of the Chief Minister’s assurance, we await a formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work,” the association said.

On Monday, the IAS officers in Delhi said they were open to formal discussions to end the impasse in Delhi, a day after Kejriwal assured them their safety and dignity.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said: “I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all my powers and resources available at my command. I have given similar assurances earlier also to many officers who have been meeting me privately. I reiterate it.”

Kejriwal has been camping in the Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike and for the Centre to approve his government’s proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.

