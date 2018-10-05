Awkwafina praises Lucy Liu

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress-rapper Awkwafina has praised actress Lucy Liu for opening the door for Asian women in Hollywood.

Awkwafina made “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) history when she became the first Asian woman to host the comedy sketch show in 18 years since Liu in 2000. Awkwafina took a moment during her opening monologue to praise Liu and share a personal story about watching the “Elementary” star on SNL.

“I just want to say, and this is a true story, back in 2000 I came here to ’30 Rock’ and waited outside when my idol Lucy Liu hosted SNL,” etonline.com quoted Awkwafina as saying.

“I was a kid and I didn’t have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn’t getting in. I just wanted to be near the building and I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally changed what I thought was possible for an Asian American woman,” she added.

Awkwafina continued: “Thank you Lucy for opening the door. I wasn’t able to make it into the building back then. 18 years later, I am hosting the show. I love you Lucy.”

–IANS

sug/sim