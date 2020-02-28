AWS cancels Mumbai Summit due to coronavirus concerns

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Retail giant Amazon’s Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced it has cancelled its flagship Summit in India owing to the growing new coronavirus concerns. AWS was scheduled to organise the summit in Mumbai from April 7-9.

“Due to the continued concerns about COVID-19, Amazon Web Services has cancelled the AWS Mumbai Summit scheduled for April 7-9 in Mumbai,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

“We’ve reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

Most of the companies are avoiding large gatherings as new coronavirus can spread faster in such settings.

Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Realme on Tuesday announced to cancel their product launch events in India this month owing to the growing COVID-19 fears.

While Xiaomi was set to launch a new Redmi Note series on March 12, Realme was set to showcase Realme 6 and 6 Pro series on March 5.

Both the events are now ‘digital-only’ ones and people can watch the live stream on social media channels and on their websites.

–IANS

na/