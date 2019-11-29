AWS, Verizon team up to deliver 5G edge cloud computing

Las Vegas, Dec 4 (IANS) Amazon’s Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) and US carrier Verizon Communications have announced a partnership that will bring the power of the world’s leading cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband network.

Verizon is the first technology company in the world to offer 5G network edge computing, and will use new service, AWS Wavelength, to provide developers the ability to deploy applications that require ultra-low latency to mobile devices using 5G, the companies said in a statement during AWS “re: Invent” conference here on Tuesday.

The companies are currently piloting AWS Wavelength on Verizon’s edge compute platform, 5G Edge, in Chicago for a select group of customers, including video game publisher Bethesda Softworks and the National Football League (NFL).

Additional deployments are planned in other locations across the US in 2020.

“We are first in the world to launch Mobile Edge Compute — deeply integrating Verizon’s 5G Edge platform with Wavelength to allow developers to build new categories of applications and network cloud experiences built in ways we can’t even imagine yet,” said Hans Vestberg, CEO and Chairman of Verizon.

“We’ve worked closely with Verizon to deliver a way for AWS customers to easily take advantage of ubiquitous connectivity and advanced features of 5G,” added AWS CEO Andy Jassy.

“While some ultra-low latency use cases like smart cars, streaming games, VR, and autonomous industrial equipment are well understood today, we can’t wait to see how builders use 5G edge computing to delight their mobile end users and connected device customers,” Jassy added.

