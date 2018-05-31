Axis Bank launches AI-powered chatbot

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Axis Bank on Thursday launched an AI-powered chatbot — Axis Aha! — to help customers execute transactions and answer their banking-related queries.

“This unique chatbot provides relevant and contextual responses to customer queries and even helps make transactions on the chat window itself,” the bank said in a statement.

“Customers can initiate transactions either through voice or chat.”

The chatbot is hosted on the home page of the bank’s website and is capable of doing transactions such as fund transfers, bill payments and various recharges, among others, according to the statement.

