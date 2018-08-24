AXISCADES opens new engineering centre in Arizona

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Aiming to expand their engineering services to US-based manufacturers, Bengaluru-based global tech provider AXISCADES has announced a new centre in Tucson, Arizona.

It also plans to create a projected 320 jobs over the next five years, primarily in mechanical and electrical engineering, finance, research and development, HR, sales, as well as project management, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The new Tucson operation will expand the company’s ability to provide engineering services particularly, mining clients in Southern Arizona.

“The entire (Tucson) region is strong not only in mining but also other key AXISCADES strategic growth areas such as aerospace, defence and healthcare,” said Mritunjay Singh, CEO and Executive Director of AXISCADES.

The company plans to work closely with the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, in recruiting and training graduates.

–IANS

rt/mag/sed