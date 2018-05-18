AYUSH Minister says allies needed for Lok Sabha elections

Panaji, May 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said on Sunday that the BJP in Goa is looking forward to support from allies for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When asked for comments on the lessons for the BJP in Goa, in view of the failure of the saffron party to win a majority in Karnataka, Naik said: “We cannot clap with one hand. We welcome them everytime. Those who are willing to come along with us, we will take them along.”

Naik, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency and one of the senior most party leaders in the state, said that the BJP had made big gains in Karnataka, where the party’s seat share had increased by more than double.

–IANS

