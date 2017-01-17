Ayushmann, Bhumi in Hindi remake of ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who had earlier starred in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, are reuniting for upcoming quirky romantic-comedy “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, the remake of Tamil comedy “Kalyana Samayal Saadham”.

“Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany and mad ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ with the lovely Bhumi. Thanks Aanand L Rai,” Ayushmann tweeted on Tuesday.

To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Prasanna had told IANS previously that he’s “extremely blessed to be working with Aanand”.

“He has great admiration for southern filmmakers such as K. Balachander and Mani Ratnam, and also for actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and R Madhavan. He constantly keeps mentioning them in his conversations,” Prasanna had said, describing the working experience so far with Aanand.

“I find it reassuring to work with someone who understands and appreciates southern cinema because I represent that industry,” he added.

Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, “Kalyana Samayal Saadham” was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

–IANS

