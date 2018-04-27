Ayushmann, Bhumi to endorse value retail chain

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurran and Bhumi Pednekar, who have starred together in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, have been roped in as brand ambassadors for value retail chain V Mart.

The actors’ strong connect with the aspirational and young middle-class families makes them a perfect fit for the brand, a statement said.

“The value retailer is taking fashion to the hinterland of the country, where the actual India resides. It offers the best of styles and trends for all age groups under one roof. I love the menswear collection at V-Mart as it offers a great mix of trends and value-pricing, making it a great destination for affordable fashion shopping,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Bhumi was impressed by the chain’s reach in the tier-2, 3 and 4 towns in India.

“It is really exciting to be associated with a brand which is providing latest fashion trends to the young and aspirational middle-class residing away from the metros,” she said.

The brand campaign is designed by Dentsu Impact.

Snehal Shah, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Operations, V-Mart Retail Ltd, said: “We are super excited to associate with young talents like Ayushmann and Bhumi. We are a brand that believes in hard work, understands the requirements and dreams of the country that resides outside the reach of metros.

“It is these beliefs and values which make both Ayushmann and Bhumi a great fit to represent us as our brand ambassadors. Making their way into the tinsel town through sheer hard work and talent, their stories are what connects and resembles with the millions enduring through daily struggle and yet daring to dream big.”

