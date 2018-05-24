Ayushmann lends his voice against plastic pollution

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has sung a song titled “Tik Tak Plastic” for an NGO Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with United Nations, to raise awareness against use of plastic.

“All of us need to do our bit to leave behind a safe and environmentally healthy planet for our children and future generations. The world that we live in has seen extensive damage to the ecosystem by the use of plastics,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Ayushmann, who has sung alongside singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan to affect position social change related to plastic pollution that is plaguing India, says the negative impact of plastic pollution.

“We have to reverse the negative impact of plastic pollution by actively speaking about it and raising our voice to bring awareness. It is our duty to do so,” he added.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will next be seen in “Shoot the Piano Player” directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu.

–IANS

