Azhar resolution: MEA plays down omission of Pulwama

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Responding to the deletion of ‘Pulwama’ from United Nations Security Council’s resolution recounting Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s role in terror activities, the Ministry of External Affairs, here on Thursday, said the objective was to get JeM chief Masood Azhar classified as a terrorist.

“Our objective all along had been designation of Masood Azhar as terrorist. The process started way back in 2009. Designation is not based on specific incident but on the basis of evidences, which we have shared with the members of the Sanctions Committee,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference here.

The UNSC on Wednesday listed Azhar as a global terrorist, a move that was being blocked by China for nearly 10 years.

The decision of the UNSC’s 1267 Sanctions Committee came about two-and-a-half months after the JeM carried out terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama killing 40 CRPF personnel. However, the tragedy did not find a mention in the resolution adopted.

“Given the number of terrorist acts committed by Masood Azhar, it is not supposed to be a bio-data of all his terrorist acts. For us, what is important is that he has been designated as a terrorist. (But) The terror attack Pulwama did play a role in coming to this decision.”

Now, Pakistan was required to take three steps as sought by the Sanctions Committee, Kumar said.

“First, it will have to freeze funds and financial assets of Azhar. Second, there will be a ban on his travel. And third, there will also be an embargo to prevent direct or indirect supply of arms to him,” he said.

“We and the international community have been demanding Pakistan to fulfil its international obligation by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorists and terror groups from areas under its control,” he said.

