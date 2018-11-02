B-Town bats for eco-friendly Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) On the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday, members of the film fraternity wished their fans and followers a happy and eco-friendly Diwali and urged them to avoid bursting loud crackers.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, in New York for work, tweeted: “My dear countrymen, Happy Diwali to all of you. May God fulfil all your wishes.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar too greeted everyone and asked people to stay positive — always.

Actor Akshay Kumar treated his fans to a picture of post Diwali puja, featuring his wife and author Twinkle Khanna, his daughter Nitara and his office team.

Apart from wishing the people, actresses Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone urged their fans to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.

“Let’s make this Diwali memorable. Avoid bursting loud crackers as animals and small kids get scared and those toxic fumes will only hurt everyone,” Sunny tweeted.

Anushka posted a short animated video of a dog thanking humans for “bursting less crackers this time”.

Here’s what others said:

Kajol: Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali. Let the light in your houses echo in your hearts and let’s light up the world with our positivity instead of crackers.

Arjun Kapoor: Love and happiness to you all.

Kajal Aggarwal: Wishing you love, light and happiness all through the year.

Sunil Shetty: Let the lights Shine On. Stay happy and healthy.

–IANS

