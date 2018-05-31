B-Town celebs hail India’s win in Intercontinental Cup

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have celebrated India’s victory over Kenya at the 2018 International Cup.

They showered praise on skipper Sunil Chhetri for his performance in his 100th international game on Monday where he scored twice, calling him a “legend” and a “leader”.

Chhetri scored a brace on a rain-soaked Monday night at the Mumbai Football Arena, as Jeje Lalpekhlua also scored to help India beat Kenya 3-0 keeping its hopes alive for the final of the Intercontinental Cup on June 10.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Arjun Kapoor: “Way to go boys! That was a spectacular match team India! Sunil Chetri, scoring twice in your 100th match is no simple feat…what a performance!”

Varun Dhawan: “Great win for team India and that beautiful goal by the captain Sunil Chhetri. Well done team India, proud.”

Abhishek Bachchan: “And you know he had to score! Sunil Chhetri captain, leader, legend. Great win by team India 3:0 Kenya. Super brace by the captain and an unbeatable goal by the sniper Jeje who kept his promise to me that he’d score. Back the blue… Onto the next one boys.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: “Congrats Indian football for the amazing victory against Kenya 3-0. Super proud of Sunil. You guys deserve all the love, applause, respect and yes, packed stadiums.”

Armaan Malik: “Congrats captain Sunil and Indian football team for the big win against Kenya. Your 100th international match will always be etched in Indian Sporting History. Thank you for bringing awareness to a sport that is so loved but not noticed in our country as much as cricket.”

Chitrangda Singh: “We surely need heroes like you! Sunil Chhetri, Indian football.”

Adnan Sami: “You called, Mumbai answered… Keep calling! Congratulations! What an emotional moment and brilliant victory! Sunil Chhetri.”

Aadar Jain: “What a fabulous victory for India! You are a rockstar Sunil Chhetri! So well deserved!”

Boman Irani: “Your appeal is so honest and sincere, Sunil. There will be a day. Soon enough. It wont be necessary. You are a true leader.”

Karanvir Bohra: “Won 3-0. What an exciting match…. Sunil Chhetri your heartfelt message was enough to have the entire stadium to a maximum capacity and thank you Bunty Walia… for making this happen for all of us. Bachchan captain… Sikandar Kher remember I didn’t post ther other picture for you only.”

