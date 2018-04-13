B-town wishes fans Happy Baisakhi,Puthandu

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, wished their fans a prosperous year ahead on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The festival marks the harvest time of Rabi (winter) crops and is one of the most significant festivals for Punjabis around the world.

While Big B wished all Punjabis on Twitter on Saturday, he also took the opportunity to wish Tamilians on Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham or Tamil New Year.

“Prosperity, love, peace and togetherness,” he tweeted.

Hema Malini wished “Happy Baisakhi to all those celebrating this vibrant festival”, while Anil Kapoor wished that “may Wahe Guru fulfill all your wishes and bring you lots of success and happiness”.

Akshay Kumar took the opportunity to connect with the Punjabi in him, with a message written in English-Punjabi. He wrote: ” Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove! Hasde vasde raho. (Wish you a very happy Baisakhi. Keep laughing, be happy always).

Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon and Harshdeep Kaur wished all their fans and their families “bounty of happiness that this new season brings”.

While Yami Gautam broke into a Punjabi song wishing everyone on the occasion, Saqib Saleem wished “peace and prosperity” for all.

–IANS

ks/nv/vm